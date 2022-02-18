Chinese graft suspect Liu Baofeng, flanked by police, emerges from a Hainan Airlines flight from Vancouver, at Shenzhen’s Bao’an International Airport on June 29, 2019. Photo: CCDI
Dozens of Interpol ‘red notices’ for Chinese suspects vanish from view as Skynet corruption strategy seems to shift
- About 40 suspects on China’s ‘100 most wanted’ list remain at large, but they have all been removed from the public version of Interpol’s red notice list
- They may have been shifted to a non-public list at Beijing’s request, according to a lawyer who has helped some Chinese suspects get red notices rescinded
Topic | Corruption in China
Chinese graft suspect Liu Baofeng, flanked by police, emerges from a Hainan Airlines flight from Vancouver, at Shenzhen’s Bao’an International Airport on June 29, 2019. Photo: CCDI