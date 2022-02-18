US Trade Representative Katherine Tai released a report on counterfeit goods and piracy, which included six online Chinese platforms as “notorious” markets. Photo: Reuters
US adds WeChat and AliExpress to list of ‘notorious’ markets for fake and pirated goods
- The platforms join long-time Chinese entries Baidu Wangpan, DHGate, Pinduoduo and Taobao on the list maintained by the US trade representative’s office
- Goods directly from China or shipped through Hong Kong account for 79 per cent of all fake goods seized at the US border by volume, the report noted
