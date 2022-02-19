People wait to have Covid-19 tests at a mobile testing station in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, on Saturday. Photo: Edmond So
Chinese medical staff rally for Hong Kong Covid-19 campaign
- Hospitals in Guangdong province select doctors and nurses to help city tackle surge in cases
- Greater risk of contracting the coronavirus but no shortage of volunteers, medic say
Topic | Coronavirus China
People wait to have Covid-19 tests at a mobile testing station in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, on Saturday. Photo: Edmond So