There is still no sign that China will allow BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine to be used as a booster on the mainland. Photo: AFP
There is still no sign that China will allow BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine to be used as a booster on the mainland. Photo: AFP
China

China allows mixing of Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccines to boost immunity

  • Two more local shots added to booster list but still no green light for BioNTech’s mRNA doses
  • New mix-and-match strategy is expected to reduce severe illness and deaths from the coronavirus

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 9:02pm, 19 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
There is still no sign that China will allow BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine to be used as a booster on the mainland. Photo: AFP
There is still no sign that China will allow BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine to be used as a booster on the mainland. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE