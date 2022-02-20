Cross-border travellers queue at Shenzhen Bay Control Point to enter mainland China. Photo: Felix Wong
Chinese tech hub Shenzhen to buckle down on border controls amid Hong Kong’s fifth coronavirus wave

  • City’s Communist Party chief says authorities will closely monitor all points of entry
  • But they will also ensure resources needed to combat the outbreak make it through

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 9:14pm, 20 Feb, 2022

