Harvesting of cotton in Xinjiang has come under the microscope over alleged forced labour. Photo: Getty Images
China

EU to punish rights abuses in supply chains, with forced labour ban to follow

  • Bloc will require large companies to ensure their supply chains are free of human rights and environmental abuses, with fines for failing to comply
  • But the issue of forced labour, particularly complex for firms active in China, is not covered by the EU, which will address it with a separate ban

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 7:08pm, 23 Feb, 2022

