Since 2014, Vladimir Putin’s Russia has effectively exploited Beijing’s rising disenchantment and frustration with the United States. Photo: AP
Vladimir Putin is successfully ‘playing the China card’ against the US, analysts say
- The chances of Washington driving a wedge between Beijing and Moscow are significantly diminished by how different conditions are than when Nixon did it in 1972
- Putin and Xi Jinping are ‘working together now to really push back and try to change the order that they view doesn’t advantage either of them’
Topic | China-Russia relations
