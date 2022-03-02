The United States Trade Representative’s annual report says the US will bolster ties with trade allies that are also aggrieved by China’s “harmful” business practices. Photo: AP
US to compete with China’s ‘harmful’ trade practices through domestic recovery and allies
- ‘We are clear-eyed about China’s doubling down on its harmful trade and economic abuses,’ the United States Trade Representative’s annual report says
- While light on details, report says US will bolster ties with trade allies that are also concerned about Chinese business practices
Topic | US-China trade war
