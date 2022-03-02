The Paralympic symbol featuring the red, blue and green Agitos (Latin for “I move”) is visible at the competition venue for biathlon and cross-country skiing in Zhangjiakou, China, ahead of the March 4 opening of the Beijing Winter Paralympics. Photo: Kyodo
China

Winter Games: Beijing organisers deliver a Paralympic makeover in time for opening ceremony

  • Host cities have just 11 days between the Winter Olympics closing event and the Paralympic opening ceremony to solve venue issues and alter facilities
  • Adjustments at Yanqing Paralympic Village include modifications for wheelchair users and the introduction of Braille menus

Topic |   Beijing Winter Paralympics 2022
Kyodo
Updated: 1:18pm, 2 Mar, 2022

