The UN General Assembly vote condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is displayed during Wednesday’s meeting in New York. Photo: Reuters
UN votes to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine, but China again stays silent
- The General Assembly’s vote to denounce the attacks ordered by Vladimir Putin was 141 in favour, 5 opposed and 35 abstentions, including Beijing
- The US ambassador urged Russian soldiers to stop fighting: ‘Your leaders are lying to you. Do everything you can to put down your weapons and leave Ukraine’
Topic | Ukraine
