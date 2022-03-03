The UN General Assembly vote condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is displayed during Wednesday’s meeting in New York. Photo: Reuters
UN votes to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine, but China again stays silent

  • The General Assembly’s vote to denounce the attacks ordered by Vladimir Putin was 141 in favour, 5 opposed and 35 abstentions, including Beijing
  • The US ambassador urged Russian soldiers to stop fighting: ‘Your leaders are lying to you. Do everything you can to put down your weapons and leave Ukraine’

Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 2:31am, 3 Mar, 2022

