The IOC has stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin of the Olympic Order award in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
The IOC has stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin of the Olympic Order award in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
China

Olympic committee accused of ‘gross hypocrisy’ over Xinjiang silence after taking action on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

  • The discrepancy affirms what critics of the International Olympic Committee believe to be a long pattern of deference to Chinese leaders
  • ‘The IOC is a morally bankrupt organisation and inconsistent in its actions,’ says a member of the US Congress

Topic |   Human rights in China
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 5:51am, 3 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The IOC has stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin of the Olympic Order award in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
The IOC has stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin of the Olympic Order award in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE