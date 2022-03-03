The IOC has stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin of the Olympic Order award in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Olympic committee accused of ‘gross hypocrisy’ over Xinjiang silence after taking action on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- The discrepancy affirms what critics of the International Olympic Committee believe to be a long pattern of deference to Chinese leaders
- ‘The IOC is a morally bankrupt organisation and inconsistent in its actions,’ says a member of the US Congress
