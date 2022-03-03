Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet in Beijing on February 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet in Beijing on February 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

China, told of Ukraine move in advance, asked Russia to wait until Olympics ended: sources

  • The closing Olympic ceremony was held on February 20 in Beijing; the Russian invasion of Ukraine started at dawn on February 24
  • It is unclear whether the exchange took place in a direct conversation between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin or through other senior channels, a source says

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 7:46am, 3 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet in Beijing on February 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet in Beijing on February 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE