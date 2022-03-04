Derek Chollet is a senior adviser in the US Department of State. Photo: AP
Beijing will pay if it helps Russia evade sanctions, US State Department official warns
- ‘China, if it were to seek to evade the sanctions, or somehow dividing the sanctions, they would be vulnerable,’ says Derek Chollet
- The nations that have joined in sanctioning Russia represent a combined 50 per cent of the global economy; China accounts for around 15 per cent
Topic | US-China relations
