Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in southeastern Ukraine on Friday. Photo: Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube/via Reuters
Ukraine
China

G7, EU and US condemn Russia for ‘incredibly reckless’ attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant

  • ‘Any armed attack on and threat against nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes constitutes a violation of the principles of international law’
  • Alarm that Ukraine had come perilously close to experiencing a second nuclear catastrophe after the Chernobyl disaster

Owen Churchill
Updated: 7:31am, 5 Mar, 2022

