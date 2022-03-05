Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in southeastern Ukraine on Friday. Photo: Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube/via Reuters
G7, EU and US condemn Russia for ‘incredibly reckless’ attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant
- ‘Any armed attack on and threat against nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes constitutes a violation of the principles of international law’
- Alarm that Ukraine had come perilously close to experiencing a second nuclear catastrophe after the Chernobyl disaster
Topic | Ukraine
Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in southeastern Ukraine on Friday. Photo: Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube/via Reuters