A video of a mother of eight who was chained to wall by her neck has gripped national attention in China and spurred proposals to toughen human trafficking laws. Photo: Hexun
China

China’s ‘two sessions’ will see calls for action over human trafficking after chained woman scandal

  • A video of a mentally ill woman chained in a shack in eastern China that went viral in January has galvanised the nation
  • Several participants in the annual political meeting plan to propose measures to combat child abduction and trafficking

Topic |   Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
Erika Na

Updated: 12:33pm, 5 Mar, 2022

