US President Joe Biden listens during a video call with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday as the leaders discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: The White House via AP
US debates trying to gain China’s help in defusing Russia, cooperating on sanctions

  • There are two camps, sources say: one that thinks China won’t go along, given its distrust of Washington, and another that says there is little risk in trying
  • Beijing will avoid outright defiance of the Western sanctions and export restrictions on Russia but will help Moscow in less detectable ways, analysts predict

Mark Magnier in New York and Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 7:29am, 8 Mar, 2022

