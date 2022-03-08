Boris Johnson, British prime minister, during a joint news conference with the prime ministers of Canada and The Netherlands on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine
China

Ukraine invasion: UK moves forward with new rules for sanctions, foreign property buyers

  • Foreign buyers would have to register property ownership within six months or face up to 5 years in prison for non-disclosure
  • The British government has sanctioned more than 300 individuals, companies over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 10:51am, 8 Mar, 2022

