Boris Johnson, British prime minister, during a joint news conference with the prime ministers of Canada and The Netherlands on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine invasion: UK moves forward with new rules for sanctions, foreign property buyers
- Foreign buyers would have to register property ownership within six months or face up to 5 years in prison for non-disclosure
- The British government has sanctioned more than 300 individuals, companies over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
