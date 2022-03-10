US President Joe Biden speaks on Wednesday during an event supporting legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing of computer chips. Photo: AP
Joe Biden presses US Congress to finalise bill to fund tech, compete with China
- ‘This bipartisan innovation bill will allow us to stamp more products “Made in America”. It’s going to bolster our national security and our economic security’
- A timeline for when a compromise version of the legislation might be completed is unclear
Topic | US-China relations
