US President Joe Biden speaks on Wednesday during an event supporting legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing of computer chips. Photo: AP
Joe Biden presses US Congress to finalise bill to fund tech, compete with China

  • ‘This bipartisan innovation bill will allow us to stamp more products “Made in America”. It’s going to bolster our national security and our economic security’
  • A timeline for when a compromise version of the legislation might be completed is unclear

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 4:30am, 10 Mar, 2022

