South Koreans watch a TV broadcast showing a North Korean missile launch this month. Photo: AP
US to impose new sanctions on North Korea over recent missile tests
- The recent launch of new long-range missiles is ‘a serious escalation’ by Pyongyang, said a senior Biden administration official
- Any major upcoming missile tests, which analysts say could happen soon, would be an immediate test for the incoming South Korean president
Topic | North Korea
