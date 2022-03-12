US President Joe Biden, speaking at the White House on Friday, calls for an end to normal trade relations with Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
China

US and allies move to stiffen penalties on Russia, including end to preferred trade status

  • US bans the import of Russian seafood, vodka and diamonds and, along with the G7, denies Moscow access to World Bank and International Monetary Fund financing
  • ‘The world is united and we stand with the people of Ukraine. We will not let autocrats and would-be emperors dictate the direction of the world,’ says Biden

Mark Magnier
Updated: 5:31am, 12 Mar, 2022

