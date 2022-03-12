A photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Friday shows Kim Jong-un visiting a satellite launch site. North Korea’s recent missile tests are related to Pyongyang’s work on a new intercontinental ballistic missile system, according to the US government. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
US sanctions Russian network it says helped North Korea build its ballistic missile system
- Two Russian individuals and three companies helped Pyongyang procure supplies for weapons systems in violation of US and UN sanctions, Washington says
- The move is Washington latest effort to slow Pyongyang’s development of an arms programme that includes nuclear weapons and missiles that can reach the US
Topic | United States
