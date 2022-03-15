A residential building in Kyiv is seen on Monday after being charred and damaged by Russian shelling. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: China willing to give military support to Russia, US tells EU
- The EU was tipped off to China’s position but said the US had yet to share the underlying intelligence, so Brussels ‘does not have proof’, source says
- Beijing has ‘signalled its willingness’ to help, according to an initial report in the Financial Times
Topic | Ukraine war
A residential building in Kyiv is seen on Monday after being charred and damaged by Russian shelling. Photo: EPA-EFE