Li-Ning athletic shoes and other apparel are now banned from being imported into the United States. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
US bans import of all China’s Li-Ning products, citing use of North Korean labour
- The Chinese sportswear giant’s supply chain is accused of having North Korean ties, a violation of US sanctions
- Li-Ning goods will not be allowed into the US ‘unless the importer provides clear and convincing evidence’ that no forced labour was involved in its manufacture
