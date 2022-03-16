Li-Ning athletic shoes and other apparel are now banned from being imported into the United States. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Li-Ning athletic shoes and other apparel are now banned from being imported into the United States. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
China

US bans import of all China’s Li-Ning products, citing use of North Korean labour

  • The Chinese sportswear giant’s supply chain is accused of having North Korean ties, a violation of US sanctions
  • Li-Ning goods will not be allowed into the US ‘unless the importer provides clear and convincing evidence’ that no forced labour was involved in its manufacture

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 5:58am, 16 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Li-Ning athletic shoes and other apparel are now banned from being imported into the United States. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Li-Ning athletic shoes and other apparel are now banned from being imported into the United States. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE