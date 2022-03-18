Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a meeting in 2019. Photo: Reuters
US sanctions on China for aiding Russia could be counterproductive, advisory panel is told

  • Further punishment of Beijing may only push Chinese further into Moscow’s camp, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission is warned
  • China would see any attempt to hinder its access to imported oil and gas as a threat to national security, expert says

Joshua Cartwright
Joshua Cartwright in Washington

Updated: 6:56am, 18 Mar, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a meeting in 2019. Photo: Reuters
