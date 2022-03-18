Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a meeting in 2019. Photo: Reuters
US sanctions on China for aiding Russia could be counterproductive, advisory panel is told
- Further punishment of Beijing may only push Chinese further into Moscow’s camp, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission is warned
- China would see any attempt to hinder its access to imported oil and gas as a threat to national security, expert says
Topic | US-China relations
