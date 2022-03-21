State media said the plane in question was a China Eastern flight. Photo: Handout
Aviation
China

breaking | Chinese plane crashes with 132 passengers and crew on board

  • There was no immediate word of any casualties from the China Eastern Airlines flight
  • Rescuers are on the way to the site of the accident in the southern region of Guangxi

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 4:50pm, 21 Mar, 2022

