A passenger plane with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday, the authorities said. There was no immediate word of any casualties from the China Eastern Airlines flight. State media said the flight was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members. A rescue team is on its way to the site where the Boeing 737 went down near Wuzhou in Guangxi, state broadcaster CCTV reported. China’s airlines had recorded over 100 million continuous hours of safe flight as of February 19, according to Zhu Tao, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration. The last domestic crash was in 2010, when a plane crashed in Yichun, Heilongjiang province, killing 42.