Police officers search the site of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash in southern Guangxi province on Monday. Photo: CNS
China Eastern Airlines Flight MU5735: air safety experts study video and flight data in search of crash clues
- The plane descended at almost 31,000 feet per minute in the last few seconds before it crashed, according to data captured by Flightradar24
- It is ‘extremely rare’ for an aircraft to end up in such a near-vertical attitude, says an aviation analyst
