HR McMaster shakes hands with then US president Donald Trump when he was named national security adviser in February 2017. Photo: Reuters
HR McMaster shakes hands with then US president Donald Trump when he was named national security adviser in February 2017. Photo: Reuters
China

Joe Biden’s commerce secretary enlists former Trump officials to push for passage of China competition bill

  • HR McMaster and Matthew Pottinger among officials helping Secretary Gina Raimondo promote what the White House is calling a ‘bipartisan innovation bill’
  • The legislation would combine separate measures passed by the Senate and House of Representatives

Topic |   US-China relations
Joshua Cartwright
Joshua Cartwright in Washington

Updated: 7:25am, 22 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
HR McMaster shakes hands with then US president Donald Trump when he was named national security adviser in February 2017. Photo: Reuters
HR McMaster shakes hands with then US president Donald Trump when he was named national security adviser in February 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE