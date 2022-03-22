HR McMaster shakes hands with then US president Donald Trump when he was named national security adviser in February 2017. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden’s commerce secretary enlists former Trump officials to push for passage of China competition bill
- HR McMaster and Matthew Pottinger among officials helping Secretary Gina Raimondo promote what the White House is calling a ‘bipartisan innovation bill’
- The legislation would combine separate measures passed by the Senate and House of Representatives
Topic | US-China relations
HR McMaster shakes hands with then US president Donald Trump when he was named national security adviser in February 2017. Photo: Reuters