Debris is seen near the site of the crash by the China Eastern Boeing 737-800 in southern China. Photo: AP
China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735: rescue efforts yet to find any survivors
- 132 people on board feared dead after Boeing 737-800 crashed into mountain near southern Chinese city of Wuzhou
- Vice-Premier Liu He and State Councillor Wang Yong assigned to oversee rescue operation as thousands of firefighters and police search site
