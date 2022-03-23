A 3D rendering depicts the final moments of China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735. Graphic: FlightRadar24
China

China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735: data suggest plane pulled out of first dive before another sent it crashing

  • Data provided by FlightRadar24 depict apparent battle to control the doomed plane, as initial dive stopped 7,425 feet above the ground
  • After climbing briefly, a second high-speed dive began, sending the plane into the ground 30 seconds later

Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 8:09am, 23 Mar, 2022

