US President Joe Biden is greeted by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo (left) after arriving at Brussels National Airport on Wednesday night. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Chinese help for Russia is key topic as Joe Biden arrives in Europe to meet with allies
- The EU wants to send a message to Beijing that propping up Vladimir Putin is unacceptable, says a senior European diplomat
- The US president will attend meetings of the European Council, Nato and the G7 before travelling to Poland
Topic | Ukraine war
US President Joe Biden is greeted by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo (left) after arriving at Brussels National Airport on Wednesday night. Photo: AP