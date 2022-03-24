US President Joe Biden is greeted by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo (left) after arriving at Brussels National Airport on Wednesday night. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
China

Ukraine war: Chinese help for Russia is key topic as Joe Biden arrives in Europe to meet with allies

  • The EU wants to send a message to Beijing that propping up Vladimir Putin is unacceptable, says a senior European diplomat
  • The US president will attend meetings of the European Council, Nato and the G7 before travelling to Poland

Ukraine war
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 5:10am, 24 Mar, 2022

