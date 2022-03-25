Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia speaks during a General Assembly meeting on Thursday, when members passed a resolution denouncing the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: China does not support UN vote blaming Russia for humanitarian crisis
- The resolution, which calls for the protection of civilians and their homes, schools and hospitals, passes overwhelmingly but without Beijing’s support
- Only Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea opposed the measure; China was one of 38 countries abstaining
Topic | Ukraine war
