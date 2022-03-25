Rescuers search a plane crash site in Teng county in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
China Eastern flight MU5735: suspected debris found 10km from crash site, search area widened
- Long strip of lightweight white metal found by farmer in paddy field
- Search area to be expanded in hilly and forested crash site, where constant rain and landslide fears are making recovery efforts more difficult
