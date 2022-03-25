China is willing to play a “constructive role” in encouraging peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on Friday, state media reported. The call between the two leaders came a day after Johnson travelled to Brussels for a series of crisis meetings between members of Nato, the Group of Seven (G7) and the European Union over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. State news agency Xinhua reported that Xi stressed to Johnson the need for the international community to encourage peace talks and help bring a political settlement to the war . Representatives at No 10 Downing Street did not immediately have details of the talks on Friday but said the call took place and lasted about 50 minutes Diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Thursday’s flurry of summits helped “concentrate minds” to China’s position on Russia. Johnson attended the Nato and G7 summits on Thursday, with both groups warning third countries against supporting the Russian invasion. The Nato statement referred to China by name. US President Joe Biden attended the first 90 minutes of a European Council meeting on Thursday evening, speaking “at length about his discussions with Xi” last week. He told EU leaders that “Xi does not see Putin as an equal and has doubts about where the Russia-China relationship can go”, according to a diplomat familiar with the discussions. Biden said the EU needed to deliver “clear messaging on support for Russia” during the EU-China summit next Friday, the source said, during which Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will speak by video link with leaders of the European Council and Commission. A second diplomat said Biden used the meeting to “rally support with Europeans” for his Indo-Pacific strategy, broadly seen as a tool for countering China’s influence in the region. Biden also said he warned Xi last week of the commercial consequences of backing Russia. “I made it clear to him, I made no threats, but I made it clear to him … made sure he understood the consequences of him helping Russia, as had been reported, and as was expected,” Biden told a news conference. “China understands its economic future is more closely tied to the West than it is to Russia.” Compared to his first European trip as president last summer, where he tried to herd reluctant leaders into a coalition to tackle China, Biden met a more receptive group this time. “If China helps Russia then the sanctions won’t work as we want them to work, so China is a major player. So we have to make sure that China is on the right side of history on this war,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in Brussels this week.