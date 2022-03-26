US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (pictured on March 11) says she doesn’t think sanctions on China for aiding Russia are “necessary or appropriate at this point”. Photo: Reuters
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (pictured on March 11) says she doesn’t think sanctions on China for aiding Russia are “necessary or appropriate at this point”. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
China

Ukraine war: US sanctions on China for supporting Russia are not needed yet, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

  • ‘We would be very concerned if they were to supply weapons to Russia, or to try to evade the sanctions put in place. We don’t see that happening at this point’
  • US Treasury secretary adds that the US is talking to China ‘privately and quietly’

Topic |   Ukraine war
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 5:01am, 26 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (pictured on March 11) says she doesn’t think sanctions on China for aiding Russia are “necessary or appropriate at this point”. Photo: Reuters
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (pictured on March 11) says she doesn’t think sanctions on China for aiding Russia are “necessary or appropriate at this point”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE