Journalist Maria Ressa, winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, testifies before a US Senate foreign relations subcommittee on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Activists warn US lawmakers to counter media restrictions in countries influenced by China
- Rights campaigners including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa testified before a US Senate subcommittee about China’s influence
- Recommendations included sanctions on those seen as undercutting press freedom and refuge for persecuted journalists
Topic | Human rights
Journalist Maria Ressa, winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, testifies before a US Senate foreign relations subcommittee on Wednesday. Photo: AFP