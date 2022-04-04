The second black box recovered at the crash site of MU5735 in Tengxian County, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: Xinhua
China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735: America’s NTSB is helping Chinese officials decipher black box clues
- US National Transportation Safety Board and black box makers Honeywell International Inc are helping Chinese investigators read data from crashed plane
- NTSB and Boeing experts left for China on Friday and will follow coronavirus protocols similar to Winter Olympics to allow them to work on probe immediately
