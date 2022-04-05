Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses supporters in Budapest on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Viktor Orban’s landslide re-election paves way for even closer Hungary-China ties
- In congratulatory call to his Hungarian counterpart, Chinese foreign minister stresses the importance of the nations’ relationship
- ‘Given the tense relationship between China and the EU, China needs Hungary more than ever before,’ notes an analyst in Budapest
Topic | Hungary
