Kurt Campbell is the Indo-Pacific coordinator for the White House’s National Security Council. Photo via YouTube
Indo-Pacific nations see Russian war on neighbour as a ‘cautionary tale’, says US official
- Kurt Campbell of the White House’s National Security Council reaffirms the US commitment to the region without mentioning China or Taiwan by name
- ‘We must not turn our attention away from the critical technological, trade, security, political and diplomatic fields in the Indo-Pacific’
Topic | US-China relations
Kurt Campbell is the Indo-Pacific coordinator for the White House’s National Security Council. Photo via YouTube