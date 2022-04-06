Kurt Campbell is the Indo-Pacific coordinator for the White House’s National Security Council. Photo via YouTube
China

Indo-Pacific nations see Russian war on neighbour as a ‘cautionary tale’, says US official

  • Kurt Campbell of the White House’s National Security Council reaffirms the US commitment to the region without mentioning China or Taiwan by name
  • ‘We must not turn our attention away from the critical technological, trade, security, political and diplomatic fields in the Indo-Pacific’

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 3:56am, 6 Apr, 2022

