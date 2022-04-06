European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU-China summit was a ‘dialogue of the deaf’, says top Brussels diplomat

  • Josep Borrell tells the European Parliament that Chinese leaders ‘didn’t want to talk about Ukraine’ during Friday’s online summit
  • ‘China cannot pretend to be a great power but close its eyes or cover its ears when it comes to a conflict that obviously makes it uncomfortable’

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 6:19am, 6 Apr, 2022

