Workers unload groceries from a truck before distributing them to local residents under the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Photo: Chinatopix Via AP
China

developing | Coronavirus: Shanghai adds 19,928 Covid-19 cases, setting a daily record for the sixth day

  • The number of symptomatic cases ticked up to 322, from 311 a day earlier, while the vast majority of the cases showed no symptoms
  • The outbreak in Shanghai is becoming so serious that the Communist Party sent an open letter to rally members to help front-line health workers

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:39am, 7 Apr, 2022

