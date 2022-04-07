Workers unload groceries from a truck before distributing them to local residents under the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Photo: Chinatopix Via AP
developing | Coronavirus: Shanghai adds 19,928 Covid-19 cases, setting a daily record for the sixth day
- The number of symptomatic cases ticked up to 322, from 311 a day earlier, while the vast majority of the cases showed no symptoms
- The outbreak in Shanghai is becoming so serious that the Communist Party sent an open letter to rally members to help front-line health workers
Topic | Coronavirus China
Workers unload groceries from a truck before distributing them to local residents under the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Photo: Chinatopix Via AP