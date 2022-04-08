Taiwan possesses what mainland China needs – chip expertise in spades. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan possesses what mainland China needs – chip expertise in spades. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China

Taiwan’s spy catchers go after mainland Chinese poachers of chip talent

  • Probes have been launched into about 100 firms suspected of illegally poaching semiconductor engineers and others, Investigation Bureau official says
  • Island accounts for 92 per cent of world’s most advanced chip manufacturing capacity, while mainland is trying to achieve self-reliance in semiconductors

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:49pm, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan possesses what mainland China needs – chip expertise in spades. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan possesses what mainland China needs – chip expertise in spades. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE