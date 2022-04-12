The Kramatorsk train station is seen from a train car after a rocket attack on Friday that killed at least 57 civilians. Photo: AFP
Chinese UN representative ‘laments’ deaths in Ukraine missile attack but doesn’t blame Russia
- After Friday’s carnage at a train station in eastern Ukraine, a UN Security Council meeting was convened to address the war’s rising humanitarian toll
- ‘Haven’t we enough of this ridiculous pattern, when Russia commits a crime and attributes it to someone else?’ asks Albania’s UN ambassador
