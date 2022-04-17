Qin Gang, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, speaking in California on February 24. Photo: Kyodo
Qin Gang, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, speaking in California on February 24. Photo: Kyodo
China

Chinese diplomats urge Harvard audience to build trust and not heed ‘narrow-minded’ Americans

  • Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang and New York Consul General Huang Ping say cooperation between the two countries is indispensable
  • At a conference at Harvard, the senior diplomats urged the US to avoid stoking conflicts

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Updated: 4:05am, 17 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Qin Gang, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, speaking in California on February 24. Photo: Kyodo
Qin Gang, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, speaking in California on February 24. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE