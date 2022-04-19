Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after an airstrike in Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday. Russian troops have intensified attacks in preparation for an all-out assault on the east. Photo: AP
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after an airstrike in Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday. Russian troops have intensified attacks in preparation for an all-out assault on the east. Photo: AP
China

Ukraine war: Chinese ambassador to US defends close Russia ties, criticises sanctions

  • ‘The China-Russia relationship has made great progress. Had similar conflicts happened between other countries, China’s position would be no different’
  • Qin Gang also criticised the sanctions the West has imposed on Russia – and the implicit threat of secondary penalties against Beijing

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 6:58am, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after an airstrike in Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday. Russian troops have intensified attacks in preparation for an all-out assault on the east. Photo: AP
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after an airstrike in Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday. Russian troops have intensified attacks in preparation for an all-out assault on the east. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE