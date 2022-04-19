Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after an airstrike in Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday. Russian troops have intensified attacks in preparation for an all-out assault on the east. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Chinese ambassador to US defends close Russia ties, criticises sanctions
- ‘The China-Russia relationship has made great progress. Had similar conflicts happened between other countries, China’s position would be no different’
- Qin Gang also criticised the sanctions the West has imposed on Russia – and the implicit threat of secondary penalties against Beijing
Topic | China-Russia relations
