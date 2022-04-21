The British government was urged to carry out an audit of property held by Hong Kong officials in the country. Photo: AFP
China

Hong Kong politicians accused of benefiting from ‘protections and freedoms’ in West over property portfolios

  • A number of the city’s most senior officials have declared property holdings in countries including Britain and the US
  • The vocal supporters of the National Security Law and ‘patriots-only’ legislature are hypocrites, according to advocacy group Hong Kong Watch

Hong Kong politics
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

21 Apr, 2022

