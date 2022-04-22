Participants at a tufting workshop in Beijing make mats and rugs. Photo: AFP
Participants at a tufting workshop in Beijing make mats and rugs. Photo: AFP
China

Tuft times: the new craft hobby that sparked a craze among young Chinese

  • ‘Tufting’, which involves using a special gun to thread and cut yarn, is booming as under-30s look for new stress-relieving hobbies
  • Handicraft workshops have seen an explosion of interest in the past few months as word of the craze spreads on social media

Topic |   China society
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:29pm, 22 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Participants at a tufting workshop in Beijing make mats and rugs. Photo: AFP
Participants at a tufting workshop in Beijing make mats and rugs. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE