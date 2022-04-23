Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the US is “re-examining carefully our trade strategy with respect to China”. Photo: Bloomberg
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says ‘we’re looking at’ tariff cuts on some Chinese imports
- Rising inflation is a key concern for President Joe Biden’s administration, especially with midterm elections coming up in November
- US officials are ‘re-examining carefully our trade strategy with respect to China’, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
