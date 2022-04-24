Authorities in Shanghai say the bird in the picture is not a duck but a chicken cooked in Guangzhou. Photo: Weibo
The riddle of Shanghai’s green duck: if it’s the shade of grass and a chicken, is it just a rumour?
- Authorities in the locked-down city reject suggestions that residents were given suspiciously coloured poultry
- The photos of the bird originated in Guangzhou, government says on rumour-busting website
