US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appears before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US will keep supporting Taiwan’s ‘asymmetric’ defence efforts, Antony Blinken says
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken faces questions from US lawmakers of both parties about President Joe Biden’s resolve on Taiwan
- He says the administration will help make sure the island ‘has all necessary means to defend itself against any potential aggression’
Topic | US-China relations
