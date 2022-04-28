Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinse President Xi Jinping in Beijing on February 4 declaring their nations’ partnership had “no limits”. A new survey has found Americans now consider China’s relationship with Russia a serious concern for the United States. Photo: AP
Americans say China’s relationship with Russia is serious concern, survey finds
- More than 90 per cent of respondents tell the Pew Research Centre that Beijing’s ‘no-limits’ partnership with Moscow is a threat to the US
- Generally, the Pew survey finds a continuing downward spiral in Americans’ opinions of China
Topic | Diplomacy
